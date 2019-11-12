News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

An Irish player has won €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillions

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 09:09 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot - worth almost €105m - however someone is €500,000 richer.

One Irish player matched five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw to scoop the top €500,000 prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Carlow.

The numbers selected in the main draw were 1, 21, 23, 25, 39 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 4.

Two Irish players matched four numbers and two Lucky Stars to win €2,691.

The numbers selected in the Plus draw were 5, 13, 22, 39 and 46.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 12, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 8
    • 9
    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 13
    • 17
    • 25
    • 35
    • 10


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €104,800,336

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 54,000 players won prizes in Ireland.

    • 1
    • 21
    • 23
    • 25
    • 39
    • 2
    • 4


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 22
    • 39
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

