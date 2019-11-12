An Irish player has won €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillions

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot - worth almost €105m - however someone is €500,000 richer.
One Irish player matched five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw to scoop the top €500,000 prize.
The winning ticket was sold in Carlow.
The numbers selected in the main draw were 1, 21, 23, 25, 39 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 4.
Two Irish players matched four numbers and two Lucky Stars to win €2,691.
The numbers selected in the Plus draw were 5, 13, 22, 39 and 46.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 54,000 players won prizes in Ireland.