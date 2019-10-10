An Garda Síochána announce first five Divisions where new operating model set to be implemented

An Garda Síochána has announced Galway, Cork city, Dublin South Central, Meath/Westmeath and Limerick as the first five Divisions where its new operating model will be implemented.

Meath/Westmeath is the only one of the five divisions, commencing the new model, that is an amalgamation of two previous divisions.

Under the plan, announced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last August, 28 divisions are being reduced to 19, with 18 of those divisions being merged into nine divisions.

In addition, the plan involves an internal restructuring of how all 19 divisions will operate, including the abolition of the current district model, with a superintendent commanding them, to a division-wide model.

The fifth division included in the first phase of implementation is Galway, which like Limerick, is keeping its existing divisional boundaries and is not being merged with a neighbouring division.

A Garda statement said the five divisions were selected on the following basis:

Cork city, DMR South Central and Galway had run pilots of the local policing model;

Limerick is a large division that is already at the “desired scale” for the new operating model, in terms of garda numbers and demand;

The merger of Meath/Westmeath will enable the model to be used to provide a wider range of policing services to communities in the area

The Garda statement said: “Before changes are made at a Divisional level, change impact assessments will be conducted at a local level to ascertain what needs to be done to enable implementation."

It said the first changes under the model were made on October 7 with the reduction of Garda regions from six to four.

It said the model is being brought in on a phased basis and that Commissioner Drew Harris had already said that border divisions will remain unchanged “until there is clarity” over Brexit.

Referring to fears that superintendents will all be based in new divisional headquarters, rather than in districts as currently, it said: “An Garda Síochána has committed to ensuring Superintendents will be in locations throughout a Division and not all located in the Divisional Headquarters.”

Commissioner Harris said: “These changes will see us deliver a more responsive, more efficient and better service to local communities.

"It will mean increased numbers of Gardaí working on the frontline, better investigations of crimes against the vulnerable such as sexual crime, and community policing teams dedicated to working with communities to identify and tackle problem crimes in their area. The quicker we can make these changes at Divisional level, the quicker we can deliver these improvements to communities.”

The statement said that under the model, divisions will increase in size, and will be “operationally autonomous”.

It said a division will be typically made up of around 600 to 800 personnel.

“This will ensure each Division has the resources and skills to deliver a wider range of community policing and specialist services based on the demand in their area.

There will be better investigative services locally as Divisions will have a wider range of specialist skills and expertise such as Protective Services, Economic Crime and Cyber Crime.

The garda staff associations – from rank and file to chief superintendent – have all expressed concern at the model and the claims behind it.

The Garda Inspectorate and the Policing Authority have backed the restructuring.