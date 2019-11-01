News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

An Bord Pleanála uphold planning refusal for Cork Educate Together Secondary School

An Bord Pleanála uphold planning refusal for Cork Educate Together Secondary School
By Jess Casey
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 04:19 PM

An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has upheld the decision to refuse planning for a permanent building for Cork Educate Together Secondary School, mainly due to concerns about traffic.

The proposed 600-student development in Douglas would “give rise to traffic hazard”, and could obstruct road users and endanger pedestrians, the national planning authority agreed.

"Having regard to the internal road layout of the proposed development, the Board considered that it would give rise to serious pedestrian and vehicular conflict," ABP said in its decision.

Plans for a permanent school building for Cork Educate Together Secondary School, which is currently based on Wellington Road, were originally refused by Cork County Council in May. This decision was subsequently appealed by the Minister for Education.

The original application had sought to build a three-storey development to accommodate the non-denominational mixed secondary school at the site on the Carrigaline Road, Ardarrig in Douglas.

The project was also set to include a PE hall, support teaching spaces as well as 150 cycle storage spaces, 67 parking spaces as well as four disabled car parking spaces, and ball courts.

In its decision, ABP said it considered the proposed development’s proximity to the adjoining Carrigaline Road and the R855,as well as to a proposed draft Bus Connects corridor.

READ MORE

Review finds that just over a third of housing projects put through fast-track planning system have been started

It also considered the planning application’s “reliance” on documents regarding infrastructure to be provided in the future, including pedestrian, cycle and road links “beyond the scope of the application and beyond the capability of the applicant to deliver.”

The board also said it was not satisfied that the proposed development would not “endanger public safety” as the site is located near a heavily trafficked road.

It also expressed concerns about the road network in the area being unable to cater for the extra traffic likely to be generated. It also ruled that the proposed development could endanger pedestrians and cyclists, give rise to on road parking, and exacerbate traffic congestion.

"The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area," the board said.

ABP also considered the location of the site within a larger zoned area designated as active open space. Based on the information it received, it was not satisfied that the "development of a school can be accommodated" as there was a lack of clarity around the future access, responsibility and maintenance of this space.

READ MORE

Operation Freeflow must be brought to Cork, Labour cllrs say

More on this topic

Property companies in Carlow embroiled in planning rowProperty companies in Carlow embroiled in planning row

Call to ensure developers of large-scale housing projects not obtaining planning permission to turn a profitCall to ensure developers of large-scale housing projects not obtaining planning permission to turn a profit

Castleisland residents in planning row over nearby asphalt factory Castleisland residents in planning row over nearby asphalt factory

Fast-tracked student accommodation in Limerick refused planning following appealFast-tracked student accommodation in Limerick refused planning following appeal


EducationAn Bord PleanalaTOPIC: An Bord Pleanála

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body, 60s, in KerryGardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body, 60s, in Kerry

Man, critical, taken to hospital after car enters sea in Kinvara, GalwayMan, critical, taken to hospital after car enters sea in Kinvara, Galway

DPC’s role regulating tech giants ‘disproportionate’DPC’s role regulating tech giants ‘disproportionate’

Local FG members call for 'urgent review' of election candidates in Maria Bailey constituency Local FG members call for 'urgent review' of election candidates in Maria Bailey constituency


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »