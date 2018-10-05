An Bord Pleanála delay decision on 'highly complex' College Green plaza

An Bord Pleanála is denying a lack of manpower is to blame for ongoing delays in making a decision on planned changes to College Green in Dublin.

It says the proposed civic plaza is a "highly complex and unique" case, which the board needs to spend more time deliberating on.

An Bord Pleanála says the nature of what is being proposed at College Green is not seen very often, and has scheduled extra meetings to discuss the details.

A decision on the proposal was due to be announced today, but planning bosses now say that will not happen until October 31.

Among the stumbling blocks; a plan to ban all traffic - including buses and taxis - from accessing Dame Street from College Green.

We were initially supposed to hear a decision in November last year.

Green Party Councillor, Ciarán Cuffe, feels the ongoing delays are denying Dubliners improvements to their city.

"The College Green plaza is a must-have project for Dublin

"It's all about giving back a bit of public space to the city. Currently it's crammed with buses, taxis and traffic.

"I think this finally gives the city centre a bit of breathing space that it deserves."

It is understood the board have given themselves some wiggle room with the October 31 date and a decision may in fact be confirmed earlier.

Digital Desk