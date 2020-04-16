News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
An Bord Pleanála approves proposal for almost 240 new homes in Cobh

Lioncor have recently secured SHD planning permission for a new housing development at Cluain Ard, Cobh, Co.Cork. The scheme has been designed by Deady Gahan Architects and will consist of 237 new homes. Picture: An artist's impression of the development
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 04:55 PM

A proposal for almost 240 new homes in Cobh has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

However, significant road upgrades will be required as part of the scheme.

Developers, Lioncor, were granted permission for their proposal of 237 homes adjacent to the Cluain Árd housing estate in Cobh.

The plan includes 183 houses and 54 apartments/duplexes, as well as a creche, and some 406 car parking spaces.

There are proposals for hard-surface play areas, a multi-use court, wildflower planting areas, grass spaces, a walking/jogging path, and an orchard.

The site in question is 7.8 hectares in total and is located 1.5km from the town centre.

Granting permission, An Bord Pleanála said: "The proposed development would constitute an acceptable residential density in this suburban location, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety."

There were 16 submissions during the planning process. They focused on density, design and layout, including a suggestion that the houses are "too small to cater for local families".

Roads infrastructure was also highlighted as an issue, including traffic levels at the Belvelly bridge, as well as the impact of the development on local roads, and the cross-river ferry capacity.

In its report, An Bord Pleanála’’s inspector said there are issues with the roads capacity and access in the town and near the development.

These include a concern that the junction of the Tay Road and R624 Cork Road is "operating at capacity and will need to be upgraded" but also that the "road access to the town requires significant upgrading", as well as the road network in the town itself.

The inspector recommended the development proceed "subject to the road infrastructure" upgrades outlined in the application, which included widening some local roads and the installation of signalised junctions in other areas.

Local Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said the roads are an issue: “There is one road into Cobh and one road out. We are already at breaking point in terms of traffic levels on the Fota Road and an extra glut of houses with no infrastructure to support the cars that would accompany that is madness.”

Lioncor welcomed the planning permission and said they "look forward to starting construction on this exciting new project in due course".

