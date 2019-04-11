An Bord Pleanala approves Dublin development where 25% is set aside for social and affordable housing

A 3,500 unit housing development has been approved for Poolbeg West in Dublin.

875 of the homes are to be provided for social and affordable housing.

The development will be situated 25 minutes outside the city centre.

Senator Kevin Humphries has welcomed the social and affordable housing element of the decision.

He said: "The local community has been working very hard to ensure that there will be social and affordable housing on it and the community has campaigned over the last five years to ensure that people living in the area would have an opportunity to stay in the area.

"I think it's very encouraging, An Bord Pleanala's decision, where they have consolidated the social and affordable housing into the planning scheme."