NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

An Bord Pleanala approves Dublin development where 25% is set aside for social and affordable housing

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 01:10 PM

A 3,500 unit housing development has been approved for Poolbeg West in Dublin.

875 of the homes are to be provided for social and affordable housing.

The development will be situated 25 minutes outside the city centre.

Senator Kevin Humphries has welcomed the social and affordable housing element of the decision.

He said: "The local community has been working very hard to ensure that there will be social and affordable housing on it and the community has campaigned over the last five years to ensure that people living in the area would have an opportunity to stay in the area.

"I think it's very encouraging, An Bord Pleanala's decision, where they have consolidated the social and affordable housing into the planning scheme."

READ MORE

Clarity sought on potential conflict of interest over hospital review

More on this topic

Vacant properties may be used to help tackle housing crisis

Dublin's population could grow by 150k in three years - adding pressure to housing market

Sufficient housing supply still likely to be years away

Residents in the dark over fire safety costs

KEYWORDS

housingDublin

More in this Section

Rachel Allen's son Joshua remanded on drugs charges

Press ombudsman rejects ex-priest's complaints

Lucky online Lotto player becomes overnight multi-millionaire with €6.4m win

Dublin man who killed partner's son loses appeal over seven-year sentence


Lifestyle

Mind expanding Neurologist’s strange encounters with patients

Why growing your own beetroot can benefit your health

Learning Points: It is the bully who has the problem, not you

Irish R&B group Chasing Abbey on finding their groove

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »