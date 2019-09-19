News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
An Bord Pleanála approves development of transport bridge connecting Waterford city

File image of Waterford City.
By Christy Parker
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 05:14 PM

An Bord Pleanála has approved the development of a sustainable transport bridge over the River Suir connecting Waterford city’s south quay to a strategic development zone on the north quays.

The development will also proceed onwards to a proposed new transport hub that will replace the existing Plunkett Street train station.

The bridge will span 207 metres and will serve pedestrians, cyclists and public transport, while also incorporating a centre-span that will open to facilitate river traffic.

The transport hub is due to go to Part VIII consultation shortly following approval at this month’s Metropolitan District meeting.

Both developments form part of a €350m regeneration project for the city’s north quay.

The programme, which hopes to create 2,400 jobs directly, is being driven by Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Alhokair Group, through Falcon Real Estate.

The transport hub will see 17 acres of space developed for high quality retail outlets, leisure units, office facilities, a park and up to 300 apartments.

It will further provide a new bus set down area and short term parking.

The development plans will eventually compliment and link with a new 24.3 km greenway to link Kilkenny, New Ross and Waterford city.

Business leaders hope the overall regeneration package will also prompt other commercial initiatives, including the €100 million redevelopment of the derelict Ard Rí Hotel.

Waterford City and County Council chief executive Michael Walsh said the Bord’s approval “is another significant milestone in Waterford’s ongoing transition” and in the council’s efforts to deliver long-term objectives.

The CEO described the developments as “critical infrastructural connections” that will “stimulate" coherent sustainable living in the City.

He added that the Part VIII approval, alongside funding approval to extend Waterford’s greenway into the city to link with the Kilkenny to Wexford greenways, represented “a shift towards walking, cycling and public transport” and a catalyst for the sustainable development of the city north of the river.

