'An absolutely ludicrous situation': Gardaí stationed at Ballybofey without patrol car for six months

File image
By Stephen Maguire
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 01:13 PM

A busy town has been without a Garda patrol car for more than six months.

The 24 gardaí stationed at Ballybofey in Co Donegal often use their own vehicles to get around.

Up until six months ago, the station had its own patrol car but that vehicle was eventually taken off the road and never replaced.

The situation has been slammed by local county councillor Patrick McGowan.

"This is an absolutely ludicrous situation and cannot be allowed to go on any longer," he said

"Ballybofey is one of the busiest stations in Donegal and covers a large area.

"This simply cannot be justified. I have spoken to the Garda Inspectorate about it and they are fully aware of it but they have been told there are not enough resources.

How can gardaí be expected to carry out their job if they do not have the basic tools?

To expect gardaí to use their own cars to carry out patrols is simply not on.

He said it is not just Ballybofey which is affected but many surrounding villages and towns including Brockagh, Killygordon, Drumkeen as well as Castlefinn, Convoy, Raphoe and Carrigans.

"The gardaí in this station often carry out work along the border and this could get a lot busier with Brexit.

"It's a shambles that they are being asked to carry out their official duty in their own family cars," he said.

The issue has been raised by the local Garda Representative Association member Brendan O'Connor.

