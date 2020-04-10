News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Amnesty Ireland calls for abortion pills to be made available to women in Northern Ireland

Amnesty Ireland calls for abortion pills to be made available to women in Northern Ireland
In England, women are able to have a medical abortion at home using termination pills during the coronavirus lockdown. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 12:16 PM

Amnesty International is calling for abortion pills to be immediately available to women in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has confirmed pregnancy-terminations can now be carried out in hospitals in the region however home abortions are not permitted.

In England, women are able to have a medical abortion at home using termination pills during the coronavirus lockdown.

Grainne Teggart, from Amnesty International, says Northern Ireland's politicians are letting down vulnerable women.

She said: "We urgently need to see is provision made for both abortion pills to be taken at home.

"The Northern Ireland Executive and the Department of Health specifically have so far failed women and girls facing crisis pregnancy during the currrent pandemic by not giving them the option to safely self-manage abortions at home.

"Our call on this is also to the UK Government today can they at any point refresh the abortion regulations to provide for two pills at home."

READ MORE

Report finds Waterford light aircraft crash was caused by insufficient engine power

More on this topic

New abortion regulations in Northern Ireland publishedNew abortion regulations in Northern Ireland published

Eight abortions carried out in Northern Ireland last yearEight abortions carried out in Northern Ireland last year

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life

Letter to the Editor: Government must now legislate for safe access zonesLetter to the Editor: Government must now legislate for safe access zones


TOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

Eurozone ministers reach 'significant' deal on coronavirus rescue package Eurozone ministers reach 'significant' deal on coronavirus rescue package

Woman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co MeathWoman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co Meath

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to agree on ‘robust’ joint paperFianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to agree on ‘robust’ joint paper

Co Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebrationCo Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebration


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps puts sails on the laundry with refreshing reasons to dry outdoors.Great drying out there: How to make drying clothes a breeze

Our battle with back pain is an uphill struggle and possibly even more so since we’ve started to work from home to help delay the spread of coronavirus.Put your back into it: Exercise to beat back pain

Meet Tony the Turtle.How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

A difficult situation for a family member, however, helped the up and coming chef to keep it all in perspective.Chef Adrian: 'Eat what makes you happy now'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »