Amnesty International: 65% of people in the North want abortion de-criminalised

65% of people in the North want to see abortion de-criminalised, according to new findings from Amnesty International.

Terminations are only allowed in Northern Ireland in exceptional medical and mental health circumstances.

A short film from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service tells Emma's story - she was told her unborn baby had a brain abnormality and wouldn't survive.





She is among campaigners who say women should not have to travel to England for an abortion.

"People are directly affected by this every single day and I am one of those people," Emma says.

Digital Desk