NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Amnesty backs calls to decriminalise possession of drugs for personal use

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 06:00 AM
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Amnesty is backing calls to decriminalise the possession of drugs for personal use.

The move by Amnesty Ireland coincides with a forthcoming global policy by Amnesty International advocating the policy change.

The intervention comes as a State working group is finalising a report on the issue for the Government.

The Irish Examiner reported last January that the group was considering recommending retaining criminalisation of possession for personal use, but that it should be dealt with by a diversion programme in which users would be sent for a health intervention rather than to the courts.

Amnesty Ireland said criminalisation of drug use and possession for personal use was part of an “ill-conceived strategy” to deter the use of drugs.

In a statement, it said the strategy had “destroyed the lives” of people who use drugs, their families, and other affected communities and had “done little” to address the problems associated with the use of drugs.

READ MORE: Over 1,100 drug seizures in prisons last year

It said it supported the #SaferFromHarm campaign, calling for decriminalisation of possession, recently launched by the Ana Liffey Drugs Project.

Amnesty said drug prohibition and criminalisation had left a “legacy of violence, disease, mass incarceration, suffering and abuse around the world”. It said decriminalisation had to be accompanied by an “expansion of health and other social services” and measures to address “underlying causes”.

It said it was not calling for the legalisation of drugs.

On diversion programmes, Amnesty said they often “exacerbate the conflation of drug use and drug dependence”, in that not everyone who used drugs had or developed a dependence on them.

More on this topic

Over 1,100 drug seizures in prisons last year

Half of Irish people believe drug-using loved ones should not be prosecuted

People using street tablets 'don't know what they are getting'

New campaign highlights the dangers of 'street tablets'


More in this Section

Eddie Collins, former Fine Gael minister and TD, dies aged 78

Developer calls for ban on politicians objecting to housing projects

Facebook page set up urging US to keep murderers of Limerick's Jason Corbett behind bars

Former Lord Mayor: Govt must clarify proposals for directly-elected mayors


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »