News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ammunition and 'suspect device' found in Galway

Ammunition and 'suspect device' found in Galway
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 08:56 PM

Gardaí have found ammunition and a suspect device in a search in Galway.

Gardaí said that the search was carried out today as part of an intelligence-led operation of lands at Castledaly.

A statement revealed that gardaí “found two boxes of ammunition and a suspect device during the search operation.”

They said: “The Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and made safe the suspect device.

“All items seized will be subject to technical examination.”   

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Commissioner: ‘Spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel are reprehensible’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Irish team behind first-of-its-kind platform to teach maths to blind studentsIrish team behind first-of-its-kind platform to teach maths to blind students

Concern about slowing improvement rate as public patience wearing thin with lockdownConcern about slowing improvement rate as public patience wearing thin with lockdown

Drug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bagsDrug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bags

‘Reckless’ treatment of virus-hit asylum seekers‘Reckless’ treatment of virus-hit asylum seekers


Lifestyle

If your skin is acting up as we're locked down... Don't worry, there's some logical factors at play.The Skin Nerd: Lockdown is making my skin worse. What’s wrong?

Lockdown means we stop and appreciate what's happening around us, says Peter DowdallJoy of the globes that contain worlds

Eve Kelliher looks at how copper mining changed the built and natural landscape of BearaIndustrial Revolution in Cork's 'Wild West'

Those acres of enclosing wall — push them back with an artful shuffle.Hanging on: How to curate paintings, prints and photos on your walls

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »