News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

American university cancels study trip to Ireland due to virus

American university cancels study trip to Ireland due to virus
By Christy Parker
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 04:30 PM

A group of American students on their way to Ireland to partake in a study-abroad programme have had their plans cancelled mid-journey due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The party of 15 history students and three tutors from Mercyhurst University in Eerie, Pennsylvania was heading to Dungarva, Co Waterford, to spend their spring semester in the region.

The trip was the 11th such annual arrangement between the west Waterford town and the college, whereby the visitors spend eight weeks embedded in the local community.

The group had flown from Buffalo to Newark, New Jersey prior to boarding a plane to Dublin when the trip was abandoned.

Dean of global programmes at Mercyhurst, Heidi Hosey-McGurk says the US Centre for Disease Control issued a directive “advising institutions of higher education to cancel study abroad programmes and bring their students home”.

READ MORE

Harris: Authorities have power to ensure people self-isolate if diagnosed with Covid-19

Ms Hosey-McGurk says the students had been “very excited by the trip and are devastated”.

She said: “all our students who have visited Dungarvan regard it as one of the best occasions in their lives. Many of them regard Dungarvan as a second home and return afterwards”.

The dean thinks it unlikely that the students can travel to Ireland within the eight-week semester window, especially given the unchartered territory of the coronovirus. “It’s ramping up as opposed to decreasing in the US”, she says, adding that a rearrangement for the autumn “may be considered”.

The cancellation is a serious blow to a local economy already reeling from a virus-related downturn. The owner of one local catering outlet described the situation as “a growing disaster” or the trade.

Dungarvan and West Waterford Chamber of Commerce CEO Jenny Beresford said the cancellation is “a very unfortunate development for the town, economically and culturally”.

She adds that “the link with Mercyhurst and the east coast generally is very important to maintain”.

The CEO said the students are inevitably “enthusiastic participants in the St. Patrick’s Day parade and assist with overseeing Dungarvan’s annual Festival of Food as well as partaking in other community events. We look forward to the next trip, whenever it occurs”.

READ MORE

Italy considers nationwide closure of schools to limit Covid-19 spread

More on this topic

Next week ‘key’ in managing any coronavirus outbreak in Cork, lord mayor warnsNext week ‘key’ in managing any coronavirus outbreak in Cork, lord mayor warns

Coronavirus anxiety: How to control the rising panicCoronavirus anxiety: How to control the rising panic

Two people test positive for coronavirus in NorthTwo people test positive for coronavirus in North

Antrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatmentAntrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatment


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Woman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five yearsWoman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five years

Revised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in DublinRevised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in Dublin

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19


Lifestyle

“Olé, Olé, Olé,” chanted the crowd (there were a few scowling hold-outs). “F***ing hell,” replied Healy. “This isn’t a Charlatans gig….Why are you all singing in Spanish?”The 1975 Live Review: Gen-Z rock stars light up 3Arena

When it comes to vino and veggie matches, these top drops are worth digging out, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Wining and dining: 7 wines to pair with vegetarian and vegan dishes this spring

The Scottish coastal hub is embracing its art, fine food and glorious history. Here’s how to enjoy them all, says Scarlet Sangster.8 ways to discover the arts and culture of ‘Silver City’ Aberdeen

From cancer to diabetes and even mild strokes, dentists assess much more than just your teeth and gums. Lisa Salmon finds out more.How your dentist can tell a lot more about your health than you think

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »