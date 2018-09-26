Home»Breaking News»ireland

American man dies after crash near popular NI tourist site

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 12:11 PM

A man from the US has died after a road crash near a popular Northern Ireland tourist destination.

Michael Munro, 31, from Orange, Connecticut, sustained fatal injuries in the collision on Gracehill Road in Armoy yesterday.

The road is close to the Dark Hedges – a tree-lined avenue made famous by its appearance in the Game Of Thrones TV series.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and all those who have been involved in this very sad news

A woman in her 30s, also understood to be from the US, was injured in the crash. She remained in hospital this morning, though her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

North Antrim Assembly member Mervyn Storey expressed his sadness, and raised concerns about the safety of the junction where the collision happened.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and all those who have been involved in this very sad news,” he said.

- Press Association


