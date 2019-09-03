News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

American coastguard boat washes up on Ireland’s west coast

American coastguard boat washes up on Ireland’s west coast
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 03:45 PM

An American coastguard boat has washed up off the coast of Co Clare.

It was spotted yesterday by a local cruise company, and after attracting some local interest it was towed back to shore, where it was discovered to be an American military boat.

Liam O’Brien, owner of Doolin Ferry Co, said his staff were first to spot the upturned vessel.

“Yesterday we were on the 1pm sailing heading for Inis Oirr. When we were going across to the island, some of the staff spotted it in the water and went over to investigate,” he said.

“There was a lot of growth on it, it had clearly been there for a long time.

“We rang the coastguard, and a local fisherman went out for a look. He tried towing it back himself, but it was too big.

“He got back in contact with us and one of our boats towed it in to the beach and a load of locals came down and helped pull it ashore.

“After we pulled it up everyone was asking questions. We have some of our staff who have training on fast rescue boats, and it was painted orange so they knew it must be some kind of rescue vessel.

“We thought maybe it fell off a ship.”

The capsized boat being pulled ashore (Doolin Ferry Co/PA)
The capsized boat being pulled ashore (Doolin Ferry Co/PA)

After clearing some of the debris and growth on the boat, the group found the name of the company that made the boat and made contact.

“They told us that it was made for the US Coast Guard, but they sometimes use boats for target practice in the military, so we’re thinking it was washed out to sea after that,” Mr O’Brien added.

The group estimates the boat had been in the water for a number of years due to the length of goose barnacles attached to its sides. They can take several years to grow, and some on the boat are almost two metres long.

Locals on the island are trying to clean the boat, but it remains on the beach and is drawing hundreds of tourists.

The boat was brought ashore at around 6pm yesterday (Doolin Ferry Co/PA)
The boat was brought ashore at around 6pm yesterday (Doolin Ferry Co/PA)

“We already have a shipwreck on the island, so everyone’s saying this is the new one,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We had a jet-ski that washed up about seven or eight years ago that had a New York registration on it, but this is definitely the most unusual thing we’ve had. It’s not that badly damaged and could be repaired, it has two engines on it.

“We were saying earlier that if he wanted, Vice President (Mike) Pence could bring it back to the States with him.”

Mr Pence is visiting Ireland on a three-day visit.

The US Coast Guard has been contacted for comment.

- Press Association

READ MORE

€750k scanners to prevent drugs, weapons being smuggled into new mental health facility

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's WallOld street games get new lease of life on Derry's Wall

Using mouthwash could reduce benefits of exerciseUsing mouthwash could reduce benefits of exercise

Republic of Ireland U21s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher relishing learning from AlissonRepublic of Ireland U21s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher relishing learning from Alisson

BoatCo ClareInis Oirr

More in this Section

WATCH: ‘Disco outside the Dáil’ sends clear message to PenceWATCH: ‘Disco outside the Dáil’ sends clear message to Pence

Thousands completed suicide prevention training last yearThousands completed suicide prevention training last year

Dawn Meats granted leave to serve motions seeking to imprison 18 protestersDawn Meats granted leave to serve motions seeking to imprison 18 protesters

Boris Johnson 'ready to find ways forward' in Brexit talks with Taoiseach Leo VaradkarBoris Johnson 'ready to find ways forward' in Brexit talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar


Lifestyle

Louise Dodrill, executive registrar with the HSE’s Civil Registration OfficeLouise Dodrill, executive registrar with the HSE’s Civil Registration Office

Peter Dowdall reports on efforts to halt biodiversity loss to boost coastal habitats in the Cork areaCall of the wild: Boosting coastal habitats and halting biodiversity loss

But Greece doesn’t count, says Luke Rix-Standing.6 countries proving Eastern Europe is an untapped tourism goldmine

Could picky eating be damaging your child’s long-term health? A dietitian explains when parents should be worried and what to do about it.Ask an expert: How to spot when your child’s fussy eating is dangerous

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »