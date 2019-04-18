NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ambulance union to meet as dispute continues

Ambulance workers striking in January
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 08:09 AM

The PNA National Ambulance Branch is meeting later to discuss the next steps in their ongoing dispute over union recognition.

Five hundred ambulance workers have held six days of strike action over the issue already.

They will gather in Mullingar, County Westmeath for an EGM later.

General Secretary of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, Peter Hughes is criticising the HSE's approach to the industrial dispute:

"To date, we have had six strike days and yet the HSE continues to not engage despite three offers of engagement with the WRC.

"The HSE have continued to do their contingency planning through their legal firm and not through their own policy of dispute resolution framework," he claimed.

