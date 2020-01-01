News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ambulance Service planning national mobilising campaign

Ambulance Service planning national mobilising campaign
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 02:21 PM

SIPTU have said members of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) are planning a national mobilising campaign to win respect and recognition for all ambulance professionals this year.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser Paul Bell, said: “Our members, across all grades in the NAS, are determined to secure greater recognition from the health employers including, if necessary, by taking a ballot for industrial action early in the new year.

"Our members are no longer “van” drivers. They have over a relatively short period of time developed into a highly skilled workforce with the ability to make key clinical decisions and to administer lifesaving medications to patients suffering trauma, cardiac arrest or stroke.

That deserves to be recognised.

In 2019, SIPTU representatives participated in a review of the skillsets of ambulance professionals with a focus on emergency medical technicians and paramedics. The findings of the review are due to be published early this year.

"It may shock the wider medical community, including the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and indeed the general public, that ambulance professionals are not regulated unlike nurses, midwives, radiographers, radiation therapists and physiotherapists yet they are responsible for administering up to 45 lifesaving drugs and making clinical decisions and in many cases are the first point of contact for patients.

"The regulation of ambulance professionals must be treated as a priority."

He added: "Our members rightly feel that their time for recognition and respect is now and that the Government needs to engage on these issues and give them confidence that the future structure, viability and vision of our National Ambulance Service works for the many, not the few.”

READ MORE

Irish paramedic living close to Australia fires praises volunteers

More on this topic

Irish Medical Organisation sets 21-day deadline to avoid ballot for industrial actionIrish Medical Organisation sets 21-day deadline to avoid ballot for industrial action

Speed camera van workers to hold 72-hour strike over October Bank Holiday weekendSpeed camera van workers to hold 72-hour strike over October Bank Holiday weekend

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government

Staff at speed-camera operator vote for strike actionStaff at speed-camera operator vote for strike action


TOPIC: Strikes

More in this Section

Irish Water's plans to charge for wasted water on hold until 2022Irish Water's plans to charge for wasted water on hold until 2022

Talks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housingTalks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housing

15 cars set on fire in arson attack in Armagh15 cars set on fire in arson attack in Armagh

More than 1,000 homes planned for Marquee siteMore than 1,000 homes planned for Marquee site


Lifestyle

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Eoghan O'Sullivan selects his 2019 highlights

Any of these would be better than going on a juice cleanse.5 things to detox for 2020 which don’t involve your body

It’s January and Blue Monday - the most depressing day of the year – is almost upon us.Feelgood Factor: Spreading joy is all in a day's work for these three women

Kya deLongchamps takes the plunge into the new year, with some advice on luxurious bathroom trends.Read our essential guide to bathroom trends before you splash out

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »