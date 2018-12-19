Ambulance personnel's strike deferred until next month

A one-day strike planned for today by the Psychiatric Nurses Association's ambulance personnel has been deferred.

It will not now take place until January 22 as the dispute has been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Ambulance personnel including paramedics and emergency medical technicians are seeking the right to be represented by a trade union.

PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes outlined what they hope to achieve at the WRC.

Mr Hughes said: "We referred it in last week to the WRC and what we referred it into was the right of our members to be represented by us and also in relation to drawing up contingency plans in the event that a strike has to go ahead."