Ambassador to US tells Irish students to go home 'as soon as possible'

The Irish Ambassador to the United States is telling Irish students in the country to return home as soon as they can.

The US now has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world according to research by Johns Hopkins University.

Flights are still operating from a number of cities in the country to Dublin.

Ambassador Daniel Mulhall said: “I know how reluctant you will be to alter your plans and go back to Ireland.

“But in the current circumstances, our best advice to you is that you should go back to Ireland.

“There are still flights from a number of US cities and reluctantly I would suggest to you that you ought to contact your airline to check on flight availability and make your way back to Ireland as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, New York’s governor has issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers amid a “staggering” number of deaths from the coronavirus.

“Please come help us in New York now,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said as the state’s death toll climbed by more than 250 in a single day to a total of more than 1,200 victims, most of them in the city.

