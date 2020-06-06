News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Alternative housing for people in Direct Provision should be explored - expert group

Alternative housing for people in Direct Provision should be explored - expert group
Previous Direct Provision protest
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Asylum seekers should have their right to work extended and alternative housing be explored for people in the Direct Provision system.

They are part of a number of early recommendations sent to government by an expert group.

Chairperson of the expert group Catherine Day says the system, introduced in Ireland in 1999, requires root and branch reform.

Among the measures proposed is moving away from use of emergency accommodation and a reduction in the amount of time taken to process decisions on granting asylum.

Separately the justice department is being asked to undertake a review of its action on Direct Provision in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to inform action in any subsequent phases of the outbreak.

The expert group aims to complete its work by the end of September.

[readmore][/readmore]

More on this topic

Aoife Moore: Silence is deafening on Irish attitude to differenceAoife Moore: Silence is deafening on Irish attitude to difference

Direct provision residents struggling to access rape crisis supportDirect provision residents struggling to access rape crisis support

Campaign to buy laptops for children in direct provision launchedCampaign to buy laptops for children in direct provision launched

Taoiseach claims Direct Provision system does not fuel racism but needs to changeTaoiseach claims Direct Provision system does not fuel racism but needs to change


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

McHugh indicates summer schooling on way for students who need extra supportMcHugh indicates summer schooling on way for students who need extra support

Report highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusersReport highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusers

Crunch government formation talks to continue over weekendCrunch government formation talks to continue over weekend

Independent TDs may hold the key to government formationIndependent TDs may hold the key to government formation


Lifestyle

We don’t cook with lobster often, so this was a bit of a re-education in preparing and using lobsters.Currabinny: Recipes completely manageable for lobster novices

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »