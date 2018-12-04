NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Alternative counts brought for man accused of robbery

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 12:00 AM
By Liam Heylin

A 48-year-old man who denied having anything to do with the robbery of a handbag from a 76-year-old woman shopping at a supermarket in Cork hoped that the withdrawal of the robbery charge would get as much media attention.

Philip Murphy, of 53 Orchard Court, Blackpool, was arrested by Detective Garda James Bugler and charged with carrying out the robbery in September. This charge was withdrawn.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Mr Murphy was charged with two alternative counts in respect of the same alleged incident — namely assaulting the 76-year-old and stealing her handbag.

Joseph Cuddigan, for Mr Murphy, said it was not being complained that anything was covered in the press that was not stated when Murphy was charged with robbery. However, Mr Cuddigan said Mr Murphy hoped the withdrawal of the robbery charge would get as much press attention.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was not making any comment on media coverage which he said was a matter for bona fide members of the press.

Mr Murphy was remanded in custody for one week on the new charges.

Mr Murphy got into the witness box at Cork District Court during his bail bid on the now withdrawn robbery charge and said: “I took no handbag off an elderly woman in a shopping centre or assaulting any woman in a shopping centre.”

Murphy originally faced a charge that on Saturday, September 15, he robbed a woman of a black handbag and contents that included €400 cash. On that occasion, Mr Cuddigan said Mr Murphy was applying for bail and pleading not guilty to robbery.

Det Garda Bugler objected to bail being granted: “My concern is that he would commit further serious offences if granted bail. It is alleged that he was caught in the act. It is alleged he took a handbag from a 76-year-old female in Tesco. She challenged him, he pushed her aggressively. A store security guard came to her assistance and assisted in restraining the suspect who aggressively resisted arrest.”

Mr Cuddigan said in relation to that evidence, Mr Murphy was maintaining his innocence. Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded Mr Murphy in custody on that occasion. He remanded him in continuing custody until December 10.


KEYWORDS

CourtCourt case

Related Articles

Body of deceased ‘thrown into river’

"I always thought we would grow old together" - Court hears from wife of taxi driver stabbed to death

Court decides vulnerable man's access to social media should be restricted

Cork man loses appeal against sentence for sexual assault of 10-year-old

More in this Section

Teenager arrested in connection with Derry murder released on bail

Gardaí 'very concerned' for safety of woman missing from Kerry

Candlelight vigil held in memory of Ballymurphy Massacre victims

780,000 people living in poverty in Ireland, report finds


Lifestyle

Sniffle season is upon us – how to stop other people from getting your cold

Knickers the giant cow: why do some animals grow so big?

Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »