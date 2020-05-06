Alternative assessment models for the Leaving Cert under discussion

Alternative assessment models for the Leaving Cert exams are being discussed, the Department of Education has confirmed.

This follows a meeting of groups representing parents, students, teachers, principals, school patrons, and other groups, and the department this afternoon.

Among the topics discussed included the practicalities of holding the exams this year while taking social distancing into account, along with other measures that may be required based on medical advice.

Following the meeting, Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, thanked the group for its ongoing work.

“Discussions here today will assist in making decisions regarding arrangements for the Leaving Certificate that have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice.”

The meeting this Wednesday followed calls from parents for clear alternative plans to the Leaving Cert exams to be made available for students.

The National Parents Council Post-Primary (NPC-PP) called for clarity and prompt action in regards to the exams, as well as creative solutions.