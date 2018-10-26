Home»Breaking News»ireland

Alternative accommodation after mid-term break for two Dublin schools shut due to structural issues

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 05:30 PM

Update 5.30pm: Two Dublin schools that had to shut this week due to structural issues should reopen in alternative accommodation after the mid-term break.

The Department of Education says it is working to secure interim solutions for Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke's National School.

It comes as the company at the centre of the controversy has defended the inspection process used during construction.

The Department of Education says it has set a target of after the mid-term break to have accommodation in place for the two Dublin schools closed this week, while arrangements have already been made for Ardgillan Community College students to return.

The Department has warned parents that there may be further school closures - they are to inspect 40 facilities next week to ensure they are safe.

The engineering examinations do not need the presence of department personnel and once completed the reports will go back to the department.

Meanwhile, Western Building Systems has defended the construction process.

The company has published certificates of completion which they received from the Department of Education for the affected schools.

WBS also says they have only been invited to visit 4 of the schools being assessed.

- Digital Desk

The company at the centre of the school structures controversy says they have only been invited to visit four of the 42 schools identified as having problems.

Western Building Systems have met with representatives from both of the schools that have been closed over safety concerns.

The exterior of Tyrrelstown Educate Together School in Dublin which has been closed due to safety concerns. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Western Building Systems issued a statement today outlining key points they want to establish and repeating their request to meet the Education Minister.

The company wants to find out why schools previously deemed compliant by the department now are not and they want to see all reports from previous Department inspections.

WBS also says they have been granted 42 out of 80 tenders by the department since 2005.

The company says they are doing a full audit of WBS schools not based on concern but to ensure standards.

Digital Desk


