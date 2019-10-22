News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Altercation began on dancefloor, court hears

Altercation began on dancefloor, court hears
File image
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 07:23 PM

Two women have been found guilty of assault after a row allegedly sparked on the dancefloor of a nightclub when one defendant began dancing with the boyfriend of the other defendant.

Magdalena Bak of 48 Radharc an Bhaile in Bandon had denied assaulting Leah Downing in the smoking area of The Hub nightclub in the town, while Heather Cleary, of 12 Belfry Heights in Bandon, had denied assault causing harm to Ms Bak in the same venue.

Bandon District Court heard that on July 29 last year Bak, 25, and her friend, Claire Hodge, were on the dancefloor at The Hub where they were dancing near Cleary, who was at the venue with Ms Downing.

Both Cleary, 20, and Ms Downing alleged that Bak had approached and touched Cleary’s boyfriend, including putting her hand up his jumper, and that later Bak walked past him and stroked his cheek. Bak and Ms Hodge both denied this happened.

Bak also denied an allegation from Cleary and Ms Downing that in the smoking area of the club, where the assaults occurred, she called Cleary names including a “psychobitch”. Bak was alleged to have pulled Ms Downing’s hair, forcing her down towards the ground, while it was alleged that Cleary struck Bak.

Bak told Judge James McNulty that after she was assaulted, she reported the matter immediately to security staff, then went home and then went to the Garda station to report it, while also attending Southdoc, which referred her to Cork University Hospital. Medical reports showed she had a broken nose and that she sustained bruising to her face and shins.

Bak said she did not know the identity of either Cleary or Ms Downing, and only found out their names afterwards by looking on Facebook.

The alleged assault by Bak against Ms Downing was reported some months later. In a Garda interview, Cleary said she did put her hand out during the altercation and hit Bak, but denied breaking her nose, saying she did not have that kind of strength. Her solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said she felt very protective towards Ms Downing.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which was viewed by Judge McNulty. He said the court had no doubt that Cleary struck Bak, causing injury which constituted harm. He also said the court had no doubt that Bak assaulted Ms Downing. Neither Bak nor Cleary had any previous convictions.

Judge McNulty convicted them both on the respective charges, but adjourned the matter until November 1 so both women could be introduced to the Probation Service. He said he would request a probation report on both to be provided in court on January 17 before determining penalty.

READ MORE

Woman with cervical cancer sues after smear test indicated no abnormality

More on this topic

Gardawanted revenge after insult, says rape accusedGardawanted revenge after insult, says rape accused

No bail for three suspected of robbing elderly people's homesNo bail for three suspected of robbing elderly people's homes

Friends stole keg of Guinness by wheeling it in shopping trolleyFriends stole keg of Guinness by wheeling it in shopping trolley

Mother smothered toddler daughter with Minnie Mouse pillow as she called out for her father, court toldMother smothered toddler daughter with Minnie Mouse pillow as she called out for her father, court told


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

PM facing potential legal challenge over Brexit deal’s ‘Irish Sea border’PM facing potential legal challenge over Brexit deal’s ‘Irish Sea border’

Councillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above riverCouncillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above river

Mother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online researchMother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online research

Shocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness StorehouseShocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse


Lifestyle

Put provenance first this season and make 'Made in Munster' the label to be seen in. With outstanding craftmanship and commitment to quality, these homegrown designers are making Munster-made fashion wish list worthy around the world. Shopping local has never looked so good. Carolyn Moore reports.Made in Munster: Shopping local has never looked this good.

Karen Cunneen-Bilbow Owner, Fabricate IrelandMade in Munster: ‘I turned my hobby into a business’

An invitation is extended to all to pay a visit to Bride View Cottage, writes Charlie WilkinsSeasonal cheer will spread early in Co Cork as an invitation is extended to all to visit Bride View Cottage

After a week of Fortnite Chapter 2, we think it’s fair to say Epic lived up to their name with the game’s ‘re-launch’.GameTech: Happy after a week of Fortnite Chapter 2

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »