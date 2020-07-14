News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Alone sees rise in calls from older people having suicidal thoughts

Alone sees rise in calls from older people having suicidal thoughts
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 11:55 AM

A helpline for older people has seen an increase in suicidal thoughts among those who had to “cocoon” during the pandemic, a new report has found.

Alone, the organisation which supports older people, collaborated with The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) to publish a report examining loneliness and isolation among people over 70.

The report focuses on the impact of public health measures on older people who are struggling with loneliness, which has been found to negatively effect mental health.

During the pandemic, Alone saw a rise in callers reporting negative emotions, including suicidal ideation.

Physical health was also negatively affected as a result of lockdown measures, with calls indicating that many were apprehensive about attending medical appointments in case they came into contact with a carrier of the virus.

Alone CEO Sean Moynihan said the arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland emphasised existing issues while further alienating some older people.

“Loneliness and social isolation are two of the greatest health risks for older people today.

“We have seen a huge increase in loneliness among older people as a result of the isolation experienced while cocooning.”

Since March, Alone’s National Support Line has received over 27,012 calls for support while its staff and volunteers have made more than 130,149 calls to older people who needed support.

READ MORE

Public health officials to confirm if all pubs can reopen next week

More on this topic

Cocaine and heroin seized after search of Cork apartmentCocaine and heroin seized after search of Cork apartment

Brothers who died in tragic diving accident to be buried tomorrowBrothers who died in tragic diving accident to be buried tomorrow

Business MoversBusiness Movers

Evening round-up: Storm Lorenzo hits our shores; Ireland get vital bonus pointEvening round-up: Storm Lorenzo hits our shores; Ireland get vital bonus point

coronavirusCovid-19elderlyloneliness

More in this Section

Man arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork cityMan arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork city

Gardaí seize drugs worth €19.5k in West CorkGardaí seize drugs worth €19.5k in West Cork

Survey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is foundSurvey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is found

Mandatory face masks on public transport rule in effect from todayMandatory face masks on public transport rule in effect from today


Lifestyle

A major new drama from David Simon of The Wire, and the concluding episode of I May Destroy You.Tuesday's TV highlights: The Plot Against America, classic soccer and more

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »