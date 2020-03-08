ALONE launch support line for elderly worried about coronavirus

The charity ALONE has launched a support line for older people who are concerned about the Coronavirus.

The support line will be open from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Friday and the charity have emphasised that everyone is welcome to call.

Volunteers are committed to ensuring every older person has access to essential products and services.

CEO of ALONE, Sean Moynihan says they are working in collaboration with the Department of Health.

The support line will address any "reassurances needs they [callers] may have" and to maintain contact as necessary.

Earlier today the HSE said they could not dispute projections that 1.9 million people in the Republic of Ireland may fall ill with coronavirus.

A report in the Business Post says half of those people are expected to contract the virus over a three-week concentration burst.

However, the Health Service Executive also said that the modelling scenario has not been completed yet.

They pointed out that trends in Italy indicate large numbers of cases are possible.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is to give an update on confirmed cases in the country this evening.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999