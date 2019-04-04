ALONE holding first ever 'Donation Day' in Dublin

The charity ALONE, which supports older people living at home, says demand has never been greater but funds are running thin.

For the first time in more than 40 years, the charity is holding a 'Donation Day' in Dublin and asking people to get behind them.

The charity says volunteers from Standard Life, Capita, the National Lottery and Credit Agricole Assurances, will be stationed across Dublin from 8am to 8pm, with a focus on South City centre hubs such as Camden Street, St Stephen’s Green and Grand Canal Dock.

Special guest Patrick 'Rala' O'Reilly, former bag man to the Irish rugby squad, will also be raising funds for ALONE.

"We’re excited to bring our first ever ALONE Donation Day to the streets of Dublin today, said Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE.

"ALONE was founded in Dublin more than 40 years ago and today we want the people of Dublin to come together to support us and the older people in their community.”

CEO @SeanMoynihan_ leading the charge for #ALONEDonationDay on Camden St this morning raising awareness for services to support and enable older people to live in the own home #nationwideissues pic.twitter.com/y4nwlm9aVL— ALONE Ireland (@ALONE_IRELAND) April 4, 2019

"In 2017 we doubled the number of people we supported, but our donations increased by just 15%.

"We need the public to get behind us so that we can continue to support older people in the community.

"We are dependent on donations and are urging those living and working in Dublin City Centre to look out for ALONE volunteers and give as generously as they can."