Alone gets more than 1,100 calls in a day to its helpline

Alone received more than 1,100 calls to its Covid-19 helpline for older people on Saturday following the introduction of cocooning measures to fight the virus.

The organisation which provides supports for older people is adding further staff members to answer phone calls to meet the huge spike in demand.

Alone has received more than 5,500 calls to the helpline since it was set up earlier this month and said it expects the daily number of phone calls to remain high as older people follow the advice of the Department of Health and stay in their homes.

The organisation has welcomed the introduction of practical support phone lines for older and medically vulnerable people by local authorities across the country, which it said will increase capacity and resources for those who are most in need.

Alone CEO Seán Moynihan said the support of local authorities was "welcome and needed" and urged communities, family members and neighbours to support older people during the crisis.

"The majority of support provided will come from families, neighbours and communities, and their resilience and cooperation is needed now more than ever.

"Our message to older people is that staying at home doesn’t mean you are alone, and we are encouraging every older person to keep in contact with the people and support organisations they need throughout this time,” he said.

Alone is encouraging any older person who has questions, concerns, worries, or is experiencing loneliness at this time to call 0818 222 024.