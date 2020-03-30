News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alone gets more than 1,100 calls in a day to its helpline

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, March 30, 2020 - 06:54 PM

Alone received more than 1,100 calls to its Covid-19 helpline for older people on Saturday following the introduction of cocooning measures to fight the virus.

The organisation which provides supports for older people is adding further staff members to answer phone calls to meet the huge spike in demand.

Alone has received more than 5,500 calls to the helpline since it was set up earlier this month and said it expects the daily number of phone calls to remain high as older people follow the advice of the Department of Health and stay in their homes.

The organisation has welcomed the introduction of practical support phone lines for older and medically vulnerable people by local authorities across the country, which it said will increase capacity and resources for those who are most in need.

Alone CEO Seán Moynihan said the support of local authorities was "welcome and needed" and urged communities, family members and neighbours to support older people during the crisis.

"The majority of support provided will come from families, neighbours and communities, and their resilience and cooperation is needed now more than ever.

"Our message to older people is that staying at home doesn’t mean you are alone, and we are encouraging every older person to keep in contact with the people and support organisations they need throughout this time,” he said.

Alone is encouraging any older person who has questions, concerns, worries, or is experiencing loneliness at this time to call 0818 222 024.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

