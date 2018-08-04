Almost half of students witness bullying

Close to half of second-level students have witnessed bullying in the past year, with a survey of more than 1,000 teenagers showing that one in 10 were either “amused” or did not care.

The research also found that more than a third of those who had observed bullying in school walked away, often out of a sense that it was “none of their business”, but more than 46% said they had tried to help, and more than 17% said they asked an adult for help.

The comprehensive study indicates a huge level of under-reporting of the problem at school level.

In addition to the 44.2% of students who felt they had witnessed bullying during the year, almost 15% of secondary school students said they had been bullied, rising to one in five of all junior cycle students.

The research also found the classroom and the corridor are the most likely places where bullying takes place, while half of the students referred to the schoolyard and a third to the toilets as places where bullying takes place.

The findings come from research involving 1,027 students from seven post- primary schools.

While 14.3% of respondents indicated that they had been bullied, male students in the junior cycle were more likely than their senior-cycle counterparts to report having been bullied, as was the case with junior-cycle girls and their senior-cycle counterparts.

The teenagers who took part in the study came from a range of schools, but the highest response rate in admissions of bullying others came from students attending male-only schools and from boys in the community school sector.

When asked for reasons as to why they bullied others, the majority of responding students, (77.9%, or 11.3% of the total sample) indicated that they bully others in order to protect themselves from being picked on, while 16.1% of responding students said they do so because their friends bully, with 20.8% (3% of the total sample) claiming bullying is fun.

Study author Mary Kent of Trinity College Dublin said:

It was noteworthy that 23% of those who joined in so as to avoid being bullied themselves had previously indicated that they had in fact been bullied.

Of those who said they have been bullied, a fifth described feeling isolated or excluded within their class group and 37.4% of students who reported witnessing peer bullying highlighted the exclusion of students as a method of bullying.

More than a third of both the students who feel targeted and those who witness bullying highlighted abuse through the spreading of rumours, while a slightly higher percentage identified verbal abuse in the form of racial or sexual comments as the most prevalent of the bullying behaviours.

The study also showed that 3% of all respondents said they had been bullied daily, with 3.9% stating it happened on a weekly basis.

Overall, 11% of all respondents indicated that they are amused or don’t care when witnessing others being bullied.

As for the emotional response to witnessing bullying, 18.7% indicate upset or embarrassment on their behalf and the same proportion, 18.7%, replied that they feel nervous.

The study also notes that “verbal exchanges between male students, in particular, often have a sexual theme.

Participants seemed to accept that students commenting on an individual’s sexuality or making references to the mothers, sisters, or girlfriends of peers as ‘part of the normal banter’.

As for the relatively low number of people who witness bullying and who respond by contacting an adult, and the other issues raised through the research, the report makes a range of recommendations, including introducing a school bullying policy in more detail to new first years, training senior students as ‘buddies’ or ‘mentors’, and that regular student surveys be carried out to differentiate between ‘ratting’ and reporting bullying.

It also suggests that the extra hour per week required by the 2014 Croke Park Agreement be dedicated to methods to prevent and respond to bullying.