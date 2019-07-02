Almost half of inspected septic tanks fail to meet adequate standards in last two years

Almost half of septics tanks inspected in 2017 and 2018 failed to meet adequate standards and pose a risk to both human health and the environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a review of 2,371 inspections of septic tanks and other domestic wastewater treatment systems (DWWTS) in 2017 and 2018.

Nearly half (1,135) of the systems failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly.

Local authorities are required to inspect a minimum of 1,000 DWWTS a year across Ireland, with the greatest proportion in areas at higher risk of contamination.

There are nearly half a million domestic waste water treatment systems (DWWTS) systems in Ireland and most (90%) are septic tanks.

The systems which failed the inspections in 2017 and 2018 were the result of construction defects and householders not maintaining/cleaning out (de-sludging) systems and a range of defects gave rise to leaks of sewage from systems, ponding of sewage on the ground, discharges to ditches and streams and rainwater entering systems.

The report also highlights the fact that the issue of septic tanks failing inspections is a long standing problem. For example, nearly one-third (852) of systems that failed between 2013 and 2018 are still not fixed.

Some 474 of these systems date from inspections in 2017 or earlier meaning that the issue which led to the failed inspection is unresolved for more than one year.

There is significant variation in resolving issues across local authority areas.

The EPA audited DWWTS inspection practices at three local authorities. One local authority had a good inspection system in place, while two local authorities needed to make improvements.

Local authorities took legal proceedings in 12 cases for failing to comply with requirements to fix systems.

Commenting on the report, Dr Tom Ryan, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said householders need to maintain their septic tanks correctly.

If you do not maintain your septic tank, it can contaminate your own or your neighbour’s well or your local stream, putting your health at risk and that of your family and neighbours.

You can take simple steps to maintain your septic tank by making sure it is not leaking, ponding or discharging to ditches and by cleaning it out regularly," he said.