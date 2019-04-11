Almost half of HAP recipients paying 'top-ups' to maintain tenancies

A study by housing charity Threshold has found that almost half of those in receipt of HAP social housing supports are paying 'top-ups' to maintain their tenancies.

The HAP scheme was introduced in 2014 as a method of allowing those on social housing lists to find properties in the private market. Rents are paid by local authorities directly to landlords.

However, as rents increase, tenants are often required to pay extra rent on top of the HAP to sustain their tenancy.

At the end of 2018, there were 43,732 HAP tenancies while figures also show €276.6 million was spent on HAP tenancies last year.

It is common practice for tenants to pay top-ups to landlords as rents increase, according to Threshold. Unsanctioned and unaffordable top-ups are becoming an increasingly common feature, the charity said.

"Paying these 'top-ups' could push households into severe financial distress," it notes in its report.

"Average rents across the country now far surpass the HAP caps, which were set in July 2016."

In Cork, the average rent for a one-bed property is €972. The HAP cap is €550. The picture is replicated elsewhere. In Dublin, the cap is €660, just over half the average rent of €1,304, while in Limerick, the HAP cap is €420 for a one-bed property. The average rent is €837.

In its survey, Threshold found that 48% of respondents were paying a top-up directly to their landlord on top of their HAP.

The amounts ranged from €20 to €575 per month, with an average top-up of €177 paid in addition to the rent contribution paid by the local authority.

Some 10% of respondents were paying more than 40% of their net income on rent, with 45% of those paying a top-up stating that they struggle to cover other bills due to their top up.