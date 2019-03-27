NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Almost half of all reported burglaries in 2018 occurred in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 12:31 PM

A burglary takes place in Ireland every 31 minutes.

That is according to research from Phonewatch which shows Dublin accounts for 45% of all burglaries.

Dundrum Garda Station was Ireland's busiest station with 456 burglaries reported there in 2018.

The number of burglaries reported nationwide (16,969) decreased on the previous year, however there was a 19% increase in Clare and a 14% increase Limerick.

There were 29 stations in the country which did not receive any reports of a burglary in 2018.

"This significant decrease in the rate of burglary is extremely welcome, and it is very positive to see that after an increase in 2017 the rate fell once again last year," said Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch.

"However burglary remains unfortunately all too common and should highlight to every householder the importance of taking sensible security precautions on a daily basis."

Phonewatch recommends that people take safety precautions including:

  • installing a monitored alarm,

  • locking windows and doors,

  • making sure your home is well lit and appears occupied,

  • don't leave garden equipment, especially ladders, lying around,

  • avoid updating social media with your plans.

