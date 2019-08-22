News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Almost a quarter of consumers can’t afford a holiday this year, says survey

Almost a quarter of consumers can’t afford a holiday this year, says survey
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Almost a quarter of people here say they can’t afford a holiday this year, while those who are taking a break are not spending significantly more than they did a year ago.

In the latest KBC Bank consumer sentiment survey, 22% of consumers said they couldn’t afford to go on holidays this year, while 69% said they planned to take a significant holiday and a further 9% were not taking a holiday for reasons other than affordability.

According to Austin Hughes, chief economist, KBC Bank Ireland, the findings show some consumers are still wary of spending big, including on holidays, and that it indicates a steady rather than spectacular year for the domestic tourism market.

About 28% of working- class respondents said they cannot afford to take a holiday compared to 16% of ABC1 or middle-class respondents. While 30% of those who left education at lower second level say they can’t afford a holiday, just 14% of those with degree level or higher said the same.

The survey also recorded notable gender and age- related differences — 26% of women said they can’t afford a holiday this year compared to 19% of men, likely linked to a significant gender income gap. Those in middle-aged age groups are much more likely to say they can’t afford a holiday, peaking at 28% of those aged 55 to 64.

READ MORE

Merkel sets 30-day deadline for Irish backstop alternative

One-fifth of respondents aged 65 and older said they can’t afford holidays, which KBC said was likely to reflect a range of pressures from education costs to pension provision falling on middle-aged groups that materially lessen discretionary spending power for many households in this category.

As for those taking a holiday, 45% of consumers with definitive spending plans said they would be spending the same amount on a holiday as last year, while another 31% said they are spending more and 24% said they would be spending less.

Averaged across all consumers, holiday spending is set to be just 0.6% higher than in 2018 and any significant rises in holiday spend are more prevalent among ABC1’s, those with third level education, younger consumers and among men.

According to the analysis by Mr Hughes: “Spending on holidays only accounted for about 6% of household spending in 2018 but last year it grew by 10.8%, twice as fast as the overall increase in consumer spending.

“The discretionary nature of holiday spending means it may provide some useful pointers as to the strength and spread of consumer spending power in the Irish economy in mid-2019.”

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Touching images show New Zealand speaker feeding colleague’s baby during debateTouching images show New Zealand speaker feeding colleague’s baby during debate

Documentary backed by Obamas’ production company launches on NetflixDocumentary backed by Obamas’ production company launches on Netflix

Services delays putting foster care children at riskServices delays putting foster care children at risk

More in this Section

Senior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girlSenior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girl

Beef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issueBeef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issue

More than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigationMore than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigation

Man accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric PicnicMan accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric Picnic


Lifestyle

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes is flat out. Since October 2018, she’s literally been racing around the world.On the treble: Triathlete Carolyn Hayes goes flat out to win a place in the Olympics

Children starting or going back to school is a reminder of how we all need an energy boost when sitting at a desk for hours, no matter what our age.Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

It’s that time of year again; the long summer days are numbered, summer’s lease is all too short as she takes her last few breaths.Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »