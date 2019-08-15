News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Almost 75,000 CAO first-round offers issued to students nationwide

Almost 75,000 CAO first-round offers issued to students nationwide
By Jess Casey
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 02:01 PM

More than 51,500 students nationwide have received an offer of a third level course, as the Central Application Office (CAO) issued almost 75,000 first-round offers this Thursday.

Almost 44,000 level 8 courses, and more than 30,800 level 6/7 courses, have been offered online, or via email and a text to students across the country.

Almost 18,000 CAO applicants this year have not yet received an offer of a third-level place, figures from the CAO show.

A further 8,288 CAO applicants received an offer prior to today.

READ MORE

Q&A: Wealth of choices open to Leaving Cert students - inside and outside of CAO places

Students should now carefully consider any offers they received in this round, according to CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan.

“One of the common queries that we receive at the offers stage is around the order of preference,” Ms Keleghan said.

Applicants are reminded that if they receive a lower preference offer they can accept this offer and it will not prevent them from receiving an offer of a course higher up on their courses list in a later offer round if a place becomes available and they are deemed eligible.

“Those who have received an offer in this round should consider the current offer as being the only one they may receive,” she added.

“It is important that applicants notify CAO immediately using the Correspondence Section of their CAO account if there are any errors or omissions in their CAO account.”

“They must make sure to do this well in advance of the next offer round to allow any corrections to be considered in subsequent offer rounds.”

Those who did not receive an offer this Thursday may wish to check the ‘Available Places’ facility which re-opens on CAO website on Tuesday, 20 August at noon.

This facility is also available to new applicants for a fee of €45 after they fill out the online application form.

Applicants with queries over the weekend are asked to submit them to the CAO through the correspondence section of the online portal, or to the relevant higher education institutions via the available online platforms.

READ MORE

13 colleges on what first years can expect and what sets them apart

More on this topic

WIT hosts a new nightlife app for studentsWIT hosts a new nightlife app for students

Guidance Counsellor: What to do when the points just don’t add upGuidance Counsellor: What to do when the points just don’t add up

Student Profile: Pursuing my passion in collegeStudent Profile: Pursuing my passion in college

No end to gender divide in Leaving Cert subjectsNo end to gender divide in Leaving Cert subjects

TOPIC: College Choices 2019

More in this Section

Competition watchdog to review insurance marketCompetition watchdog to review insurance market

Almost €5,000 raised for family of Cork school girl, 5, who died in GermanyAlmost €5,000 raised for family of Cork school girl, 5, who died in Germany

Pupils in 36 primary schools to receive hot meals next month as part of projectPupils in 36 primary schools to receive hot meals next month as part of project

Homeowners hit by suspension of retrofit scheme need help – Sinn FéinHomeowners hit by suspension of retrofit scheme need help – Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Prudence Wade meets ex-rugby player Richie Norton – AKA the Strength Temple – to find out how breath work has completely changed his life.Is simply breathing the key to de-stressing?

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.The Instagrammers mixing food and parenting

It’s all about wildlife-watching, Tanzanian hitch-hiking, and temperatures of -56, as Luke Rix-Standing finds out.BBC presenter talks about the highs and lows of being a compulsive traveller

Think wallpaper’s too daunting or outdated? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to get on board with one of decor’s boldest shifts.Roll up, Roll up: 6 wicked ways to wake up your rooms with wallpaper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »