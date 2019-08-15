Almost 75,000 CAO first-round offers issued to students nationwide

More than 51,500 students nationwide have received an offer of a third level course, as the Central Application Office (CAO) issued almost 75,000 first-round offers this Thursday.

Almost 44,000 level 8 courses, and more than 30,800 level 6/7 courses, have been offered online, or via email and a text to students across the country.

Almost 18,000 CAO applicants this year have not yet received an offer of a third-level place, figures from the CAO show.

A further 8,288 CAO applicants received an offer prior to today.

Students should now carefully consider any offers they received in this round, according to CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan.

“One of the common queries that we receive at the offers stage is around the order of preference,” Ms Keleghan said.

Applicants are reminded that if they receive a lower preference offer they can accept this offer and it will not prevent them from receiving an offer of a course higher up on their courses list in a later offer round if a place becomes available and they are deemed eligible.

“Those who have received an offer in this round should consider the current offer as being the only one they may receive,” she added.

“It is important that applicants notify CAO immediately using the Correspondence Section of their CAO account if there are any errors or omissions in their CAO account.”

“They must make sure to do this well in advance of the next offer round to allow any corrections to be considered in subsequent offer rounds.”

Those who did not receive an offer this Thursday may wish to check the ‘Available Places’ facility which re-opens on CAO website on Tuesday, 20 August at noon.

This facility is also available to new applicants for a fee of €45 after they fill out the online application form.

Applicants with queries over the weekend are asked to submit them to the CAO through the correspondence section of the online portal, or to the relevant higher education institutions via the available online platforms.