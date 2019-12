There are 582 patients waiting for beds in Irish hopitals this morning.

406 are waiting in the emergency department, while 176 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Limerick and Cork have two of the worst hit hospitals today.

The INMO revealed the figures as part of their Trolley Watch update.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick – 55

Cork University Hospital – 42

University Hospital Galway – 41

Tallaght University Hospital – 35

St Vincent’s University Hospital – 33