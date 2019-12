597 people are being treated on trolleys at hospitals nationwide.

The INMO announced the figure in their daily Trolley Watch report.

The number remains the same as yesterday.

The INMO said 416 are waiting in the emergency department, while 181 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick – 76

Cork University Hospital – 57

Our Lady’s Hospital Navan - 35

The figures come as Health Minister Simon Harris has announced a range of new measures to alleviate pressures on emergency departments in the country's public acute hospitals.