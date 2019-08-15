Almost €5,000 raised for family of Cork schoolgirl, 5, who drowned in Germany

A GoFundMe page has raised almost €5,000 for the family of a Cork school girl who died while on holiday with in Germany.

Emmy Sophia Eckert drowned in a lake in Dessau near Berlin on August 8.

Emmy lived in Ballincollig, Co Cork with her parents Darlene and Andreas and three siblings.

She was visiting a lake with her family when she went missing. A search was immediately carried out and she was found in the water.

Parents of children in Scoil Mhuire school in Ballincollig were informed by text of her death today. Emmy was in Junior Infants in the school. Her parents work in VMWare in Cork.

The GoFundMe page was set up by a friend of the family to help with their "financial pressure".

Funeral arrangements have been finalised for Emmy. Her removal will take place at Crowley’s Funeral Home in Ballincollig on Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Her funeral service will follow at 11am on Monday at the Bible Baptist Activity Centre in Innishmore Business Park in Ballincollig. She will be laid to rest at St Oliver's Cemetery.

She is the second young child from the county to die in a water-related incident overseas in the last week.

Avery James Green, 3, was found unresponsive in a pool in Torrevieja, Alicante, in Spain last Monday. Despite desperate efforts to save him, he passed away in hospital the next day.

Additional reporting Olivia Kelleher