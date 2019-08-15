News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Almost €5,000 raised for family of Cork school girl, 5, who died in Germany

Almost €5,000 raised for family of Cork school girl, 5, who died in Germany
By Greg Murphy
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 02:53 PM

A GoFundMe page has raised almost €5,000 for the family of a Cork school girl who died while on holiday with her family in Germany.

According to reports Emmy Sophia Eckert, 5, died in a poolside accident on August 8.

She is believed to have been on holiday with her family when the accident happened.

She was a pupil at Scoil Mhuire Ballincollig.

The GoFundMe page was set up by a friend of the family to help with their "financial pressure".

A funeral notice was posted on RIP.ie for the toddler and read: "Emmy Sophia (aged 5 years), dearly loved daughter of Andreas and Darlene and loving sister of Johannes, Paula, and Josef.

"Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brothers, sister, grandparents, extended family and her school friends from Scoil Mhuire."

Details of the toddler's funeral can be found here.

More as we have it.

READ MORE

Pupils in 36 primary schools to receive hot meals next month as part of project

More on this topic

Failure to agree on forecast of costs sets Dunkettle Interchange back one yearFailure to agree on forecast of costs sets Dunkettle Interchange back one year

High hopes as plans for latest Cork tower lodgedHigh hopes as plans for latest Cork tower lodged

Economics and entertainment: How to get Cork buzzing once moreEconomics and entertainment: How to get Cork buzzing once more

Letter to the Editor: Cycling corridor advocates lacked driveLetter to the Editor: Cycling corridor advocates lacked drive

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern IrelandMore students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Dublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levelsDublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levels


Lifestyle

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.The Instagrammers mixing food and parenting

It’s all about wildlife-watching, Tanzanian hitch-hiking, and temperatures of -56, as Luke Rix-Standing finds out.BBC presenter talks about the highs and lows of being a compulsive traveller

Think wallpaper’s too daunting or outdated? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to get on board with one of decor’s boldest shifts.Roll up, Roll up: 6 wicked ways to wake up your rooms with wallpaper

Help and advice for keeping cavities at bay.As dentists call for sugar-free schools, here are 5 top tips for looking after your children’s teeth

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »