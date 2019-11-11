News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Almost 50 % of people find information about climate action confusing and unclear

Almost 50 % of people find information about climate action confusing and unclear
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 10:40 AM

A Science Foundation Ireland survey as part of Science Week has found that almost 50 per cent of people find information about climate action confusing and unclear.

The survey also reveals that 88 per cent of respondents believe the earth is getting warmer as a result of climate change. 86 per cent of participants further agreed that climate change was "mostly due to human activity."

Director-General of Science Foundation Ireland, and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland Professor Mark Ferguson said: “Climate change is the biggest crisis facing humanity today. Climate disruption is already having diverse and wide-ranging impacts on Ireland's environment, society, economic and natural resources. It is changing where people, plants and animals can safely live, and the recent media and policy focus on climate emergency and action is to be welcomed.

“As part of Science Week 2019, we are seeking to help people understand climate change, how science and technology can help us create a positive climate future and the impact we as individuals can have on climate change. Given that a significant majority of our research respondents stated that they find information on climate action confusing, we hope to provide research-based information and solutions as part of Science Week 2019. Reducing plastics is only one of a multitude of actions required, we need to widen the engagement with the public in relation to solutions to greenhouse emission and climate action.”

74 per cent of respondents stated they are willing to use reusable drinking bottles, coffee cups or shopping bags to make a positive change, but only 10 per cent of those surveyed said they would be willing to eat an entirely plant-based diet.

READ MORE

Temperatures may fall to -2C this week

More on this topic

Male leaders ‘scared’ of climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hillary Clinton saysMale leaders ‘scared’ of climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hillary Clinton says

RTÉ's new show follows three Irish households tackling real, domestic challenges of climate changeRTÉ's new show follows three Irish households tackling real, domestic challenges of climate change

New Zealand passes law aimed at combating climate changeNew Zealand passes law aimed at combating climate change

Climate change: Getting our own house in orderClimate change: Getting our own house in order


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job lossesBishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co AntrimPedestrian dies following collision in Co Antrim

Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'

'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »