Almost 50 % of people find information about climate action confusing and unclear

A Science Foundation Ireland survey as part of Science Week has found that almost 50 per cent of people find information about climate action confusing and unclear.

The survey also reveals that 88 per cent of respondents believe the earth is getting warmer as a result of climate change. 86 per cent of participants further agreed that climate change was "mostly due to human activity."

Director-General of Science Foundation Ireland, and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland Professor Mark Ferguson said: “Climate change is the biggest crisis facing humanity today. Climate disruption is already having diverse and wide-ranging impacts on Ireland's environment, society, economic and natural resources. It is changing where people, plants and animals can safely live, and the recent media and policy focus on climate emergency and action is to be welcomed.

“As part of Science Week 2019, we are seeking to help people understand climate change, how science and technology can help us create a positive climate future and the impact we as individuals can have on climate change. Given that a significant majority of our research respondents stated that they find information on climate action confusing, we hope to provide research-based information and solutions as part of Science Week 2019. Reducing plastics is only one of a multitude of actions required, we need to widen the engagement with the public in relation to solutions to greenhouse emission and climate action.”

74 per cent of respondents stated they are willing to use reusable drinking bottles, coffee cups or shopping bags to make a positive change, but only 10 per cent of those surveyed said they would be willing to eat an entirely plant-based diet.