Revenue officers have seized around €80,000 worth of illegal medicines.

Officers at the Parcel Hub in Dublin made the seizure yesterday as a result of routine profiling.

They found 12.9kgs of illegal medicine, suspected to be Alprazolam, in a parcel containing almost 40,000 tablets.

They said that the parcel came from India and was destined for an address in Co. Dublin.

The illegal medicine seized by Revenue officers yesterday. Pic: Revenue

They are continuing their investigation.