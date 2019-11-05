News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Almost 40,000 illegal cigarettes found in passenger's luggage at Cork Airport

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 04:43 PM

Almost 40,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized at Cork Airport.

Revenue officers searched a passenger's checked-in luggage on arrival at the airport after a flight from Lagos in Nigeria via Paris.

They found 39,800 unstamped cigarettes with an estimated retail value of approximately €19,500.

A man in his 30s, who is from Nigeria, was interviewed in relation to the seizure. Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, Revenue said the seizure was part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Chef who cooked for president admits to growing his own herb


