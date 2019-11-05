Almost 40,000 illegal cigarettes found in passenger's luggage at Cork Airport

Almost 40,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized at Cork Airport.

Revenue officers searched a passenger's checked-in luggage on arrival at the airport after a flight from Lagos in Nigeria via Paris.

They found 39,800 unstamped cigarettes with an estimated retail value of approximately €19,500.

A man in his 30s, who is from Nigeria, was interviewed in relation to the seizure. Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, Revenue said the seizure was part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.