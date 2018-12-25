NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Almost 10,000 people spending Christmas in emergency accommodation

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 10:52 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Almost 10,000 people are spending this Christmas in emergency accommodation.

Many people will be forced to stay in hotels and B&Bs this festive period.

Focus Ireland says their services will be open today and for the rest of the holiday.

Director of Advocacy Mike Allen is asking people to remember those less fortunate than themselves.

"Christmas is about home. It is about family," he said.

"It's not just about your family, it's about thinking more widely about the society we live in.

"I think Christmas is a time particularly to think about the needs of homeless families and organisations like Focus Ireland working to support them and to transform their lives and support us in trying to make as big a difference in 2019 as we possibly can."


