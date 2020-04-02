Almost 100 prisoners in isolation over Covid-19 concerns

Nearly 100 prisoners are in isolation in a bid to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 in the country’s jails.

So far, all tests conducted on the inmates have come back negative — but sources said it is a “big ask” to believe the virus won’t get into at least some prisons.

Sources are particularly concerned with the most overcrowded prisons, where mattresses are commonly used instead of actual beds, including Cork, Limerick and Midlands.

Sources have also confirmed reports that two prison officers — one in Cork and one in Portlaoise — have tested positive for Covid-19.

Cork Prison is thought to have five prisoners in isolation, down from eight prisoners two weeks ago.

A total of 18 staff at the prison are believed to be self-isolating at the moment, up from four two weeks ago.

Across the prison estate, official figures show that 98 prisoners have been isolated.

“We have no prisoner testing positive, yet,” said one prison source.

I’m not sure how long that can go on for, it is a big ask, but so far we have been lucky.

The Irish Prison Service is adopting HSE procedures for inmates who present symptoms, by isolating them and moving them into single cells in isolation areas, now set up in each jail. Generally, their cells are opened only twice a day for food, once for breakfast, then at lunchtime when they get a hot meal and their tea.

Across all prisons restrictions are in place, severely limiting numbers taking recreation breaks at the one time and enforcing social distancing for those that do. With visits stopped, prisoners can have video phone calls with loved ones.

In planning for an outbreak, consideration has been given to moving those infected to a unit in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin.

The F Block can take up to 24 prisoners, but it is thought that current IPS thinking is to keep prisoners in the isolation areas in each of the prisons, rather than run the risks of transporting them from one prison to another.

Regarding measures to ease numbers in prisons under emergency measures to prevent Covid-19 spreading into prisons, sources said they have “nearly exhausted” possibilities of temporary release of inmates serving under 12 months.

Some 292 prisoners have been given temporary release since March 11 and sources said that they can only release those who don’t pose a risk to the public.

The Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice said 1,200 prisoners need to be released in order to have one person per cell.