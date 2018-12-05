All’s fair and square as 6 contestants ready to dance their way to stardom

Former Fair City actor, Clelia Murphy, will glide back onto the television screen in the New Year to take part in Dancing with the Stars.

After 22 years, Clelia made a shock departure from the popular soap last November — fleeing from Carrigstown with her on-screen husband’s life savings.

Clelia Murphy, Fred Cooke and Holly Carpenter

Clelia is the sixth star to be confirmed as one of the contestants on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars hoping to claim the coveted glitter ball.

“I’m still in a bit of shock that I said yes! It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before and that’s exactly why it makes it so beautifully terrifying and thrilling all at the same time,” she said.

I’m sorry now that I didn’t stick with dance classes as a child. I’m normally dressed from head to toe in black and I’m finding myself in a glorious rainbow sea of glitter and sequins and Spanx (underwear). I’m so far out of my comfort zone but I kind of love it.

Clelia will join Mairead Ronan, Eilish O’Carroll, Darren Kennedy, Fred Cooke and Holly Carpenter on series three of the show.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will present the new series which airs on RTÉ for 12 weeks from Sunday, January 6.

Holly, a former Miss Ireland; and Fred, a stand-up comedian and actor; were announced as the 4th and 5th stars to strut their stuff on the dance floor yesterday.

A total of 11 celebrities will pair up with their professional dancing partners, step out of their comfort zones, and onto the dance floor.

Holly said she wrongly thought modelling would be an asset.

“When you are modelling you are walking with one foot in front of the other but when you are dancing you walk with your toes pointed outwards. So I will have to learn how to walk again.”

Nevertheless, Holly is excited to be one of the contestants — she watched the last two series “religiously” with her mother.

“This is going to be physically and mentally challenging and I’m slightly terrified but, overall, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Fred said he is happy to be taking part in the hit show.

When it comes to dancing, I’m full of passion but I don’t have the technique. I’ll do my best to try and get both right on this incredible show.

The two-hour show will be broadcast from Sunday, January 6 until March 24 next year.

None of the contestants will be eliminated during the first two weeks; but each week thereafter one

celebrity and their dancing partner will be told to leave the floor.

Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week — from the paso doble to the waltz.

Judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson, together with viewers, will decide their fate.

The series is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ.