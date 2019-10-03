News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Allocation of social workers to children 'chaotic', HIQA finds

Allocation of social workers to children 'chaotic', HIQA finds
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 12:49 PM

Serious shortcomings in foster care services in Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary are outlined in a report from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Inspectors found that the allocation of social workers to children in care by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, was “chaotic and not child-centred”.

Children experienced frequent changes to their allocated social workers and spent long periods without one.

At the time of the inspection it emerged that more than one in five (22%) did not have an allocated social worker.

The children without an allocated social worker or who experienced multiple changes in social workers told inspectors they were “tired of sharing my story over and over”.

Just weeks before turning 18, a teenager without a social worker for over two years had one appointed.

Hiqa inspected the Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary foster care services, located in Tusla's south region over two days in May this year.

The region has experienced significant challenges in retain social workers and that has resulted in children not being allocated a social worker to oversee their placement and ensure their needs were met.

READ MORE

Four teenagers arrested in connection with Wexford sexual assault investigation

Just over a year ago Hiqa met with the chief operating officer of Tusla and the area service director to “escalate” their concerns about the lack of professional oversight for children in care in the area.

It emerged from the latest inspection that there were still a high number of social work vacancies and retention of staff remained “very poor.”

Measures had been taken to address the risks associated with high levels of allocated children in care but they did not “effectively” improve the service for the children.

“Allocation of social workers to children in care was chaotic and not child-centred,” the report states.

Significant events were not always responded to and action agreed at care planning reviews was not followed up and, as a result, support services were not always provided.

Data provided to inspectors showed that 72 out of 312 children (22%) did not have an allocated social worker.

A review of files showed that following an increase in staffing some children were only allocated a social worker in the weeks prior to the inspection.

Many of the children had experienced long periods without an allocated social worker.

“Children who were visited were not visited in line with statutory requirements and the quality and oversight of the visits was poor,” the report states.

READ MORE

ATM 'shoulder-surfer' arrested in Garda swoop at Dublin Airport

More on this topic

HIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitalsHIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitals

HIQA find 'significant gaps' in complaints procedure at Co Clare hospiceHIQA find 'significant gaps' in complaints procedure at Co Clare hospice

Faeces and broken glass observed in HSE-run residential care homes, Hiqa findsFaeces and broken glass observed in HSE-run residential care homes, Hiqa finds

Inspectors raise 'significant safeguarding concerns' at home for people with disabilitiesInspectors raise 'significant safeguarding concerns' at home for people with disabilities


TOPIC: Hiqa

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

BONHAMS will offer this large and impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier at its home and interiors sale in Knightsbridge, London, on Tuesday.Crystal clear: Impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier on offer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »