Allianz to issue €30 car insurance refunds

Motor insurance customers with Allianz Ireland will receive a €30 refund on their premiums.

The insurer is the latest to outline its plans to issue a refund or rebate to customers in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Allianz Ireland was one of five insurers to confirm last week it would do so, along with Axa, FBD, RSA, and Zurich.

It followed a call from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to issue some form of rebate or refund to customers due to what is expected to be a drop in claims due to the reduction in the volume of traffic on the roads.

Allianz has allocated a fund of approximately €9 million to cover the cost of returning a percentage of policy costs to car, van and taxi insurance customers.

Customers will receive €30 each. It is expected to take about two months to process all the refunds.

Customers do not need to do anything to receive this payment. For those who pay by direct debit, the insurer will credit their account.

If the premium has been paid in full by card in the last six months, money will be transferred back to that card.

If the insurer does not have those details, it will issue a refund by cheque to the correspondence address it has on file.

The company is introducing the refund 'in recognition of falling traffic levels as a result of the restrictions put in place to mitigate the potential impact of Covid-19, which has reduced the number of vehicle journeys and the level of motor claims', it said in a statement.

“We recognise that our country, our communities and our customers are facing very challenging times and hope this refund will help our customers as we pass on this saving to them as a result of the reduction in claims we are receiving” said Sean McGrath, CEO, Allianz Ireland.

Earlier this week, Liberty Insurance announced a €5 million pot to cover a refund of 15% for two months for its customers, while Axa is understood to have set aside some €20 million to cover its refunds.

Other insurers are expected to make announcements in the coming weeks.