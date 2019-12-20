Allianz offers quotes to 1,382 creches to avert closures

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs has said 1,382 creches across the country have been offered quotes by Allianz.

It is urging creche owners to reassure parents they have cover from the last insurer left in the market for the New Year after another major insurer pulled out of the market.

The Department said Allianz offered quotes to more than 280 new customers yesterday.

It means cover has been offered to the same number of childcare providers hit by the departure of broker Padraic Smith from the market.

The Government has announced a €1,500 payment to help childcare providers cope with the rising cost of insurance.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Childcare, Anne Rabbitte, said families should not be facing this sort of uncertainty over Christmas.

Ms Rabbitte said: "For the parents whose children are finishing up knowing that they have a secure place on the second of January, that when they return to work that their childcare provider will be operational with insurance is wonderful.

"There is an awful lot of pressure on an awful lot of people this Christmas and likewise, underwriters, whether they be underwriters from Ireland or the UK or right across Europe that will be underwriting it for Allianz, the pressure will be unbearable."