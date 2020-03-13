News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Alleged raped victim treated with nothing but respect, accused tells trial

Alleged raped victim treated with nothing but respect, accused tells trial
Dollymount Strand. File photo
By Brion Hoban
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 04:26 PM

One of three Dublin men who claim they each had consensual sex with a woman in a car has told a jury that he and his two “gentlemen friends” treated the alleged rape victim with respect on the night.

The three men, who are now in their early 20s and who cannot be named for legal reasons, have pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping the woman at Bull Island, Dollymount, Dublin on January 5, 2016.

The trial has heard that the then 18-year-old woman was allegedly driven to Dollymount Strand, raped by three men in turn and then left in the middle of nowhere.

The three men were all teenagers at the time of the alleged offences.

Under cross-examination, one of the accused men told Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, prosecuting, that he had never met the woman before the date of the alleged offences.

The man said that the woman was very enthusiastic to have sex and was confident.

He said that the woman told her friend four days later over Facebook that she was addicted to sex.

Ms Lawlor asked if he thought that her saying she was addicted to sex meant she cannot be raped.

READ MORE

Family of murder victim Cameron Blair eager for sentence hearing to be in Cork after teenager pleads guilty

The man replied that she was not raped and that he does not think she was ever raped.

He said there are around one hundred accusations, and that he would never mistreat a woman and that he is an innocent man.

He said the woman is trying to ruin his life, that he has never disrespected a woman and never will.

He said that while driving to Dollymount, the woman said she had “loads of lube” and that she hoped they had condoms.

He said that he cannot remember every conversation they had in the car and that they were hardly going to be talking about sex “for fucking seven minutes”.

He then apologised for cursing.

Ms Lawlor put it to the man that there was no discussion about lubricant by the woman when they were driving to Dollymount.

“That's what you think,” the man replied. He said that he was telling the truth and and said the complainant “is after being caught out lying a million times”.

Counsel put it to the man that he never thought a homeless woman who was addicted to tablets would follow this case through.

He rejected this suggestion, said nothing happened to the woman and that she was treated with nothing but respect by himself and his “two gentlemen friends”.

Alleged raped victim treated with nothing but respect, accused tells trial

Mr Justice Alexander Owens commented that it was not something that would happen every day of the week that someone offered to have sex with three people.

The man agreed that it was not and said it was probably because the woman was addicted to sex.

Mr Justice Owens asked the accused if he took the view during an interview with gardaí that the detective did not do his job well enough.

The man agreed and said it was because the detective was basically arresting people that did not rape someone and “it is just wrong”.

Ms Lawlor asked if he was affected by the detective saying in interview that he believed the woman.

The man replied that he was “angry, really angry”.

The man said that after the alleged events, he received a phone call from an acquaintance who later arrived in a second car.

He said he could not say the name of that person and told Ms Lawlor “that's my final answer”.

Asked why he could not say this person's name, the man told Ms Lawlor that his life would be under threat if he did so.

The trial continues in evidence before Mr Justice Owens and a jury.

READ MORE

Drive-thru coronavirus test facility opened in Cork city

More on this topic

Man who alleged domestic violence loses immigration-status appealMan who alleged domestic violence loses immigration-status appeal

Man faces further spell in prison for alleged contemptMan faces further spell in prison for alleged contempt

Irish Life says it was entitled to not pay out on slain gangster's life insurance policyIrish Life says it was entitled to not pay out on slain gangster's life insurance policy

Judge criticises Katie Price as he rules she should pay damages to ex-husbandJudge criticises Katie Price as he rules she should pay damages to ex-husband


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

HSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreakHSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreak

Jogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horsesJogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horses

Garda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarketsGarda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarkets

'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak


Lifestyle

Grow-it-yourself expert Karen O’Donohoe is calling on us to “put our money where our mouth is” and support local producers.Grow it Yourself: Back local producers before it’s too late

Top comics Des Bishop and Joanne McNally make for fun and feisty travelling companions in High Road, Low Road, a new series that sees celebrities paired on a unique travel experience.Des Bishop and Joanne McNally discover how the other half holiday

Covid-19 in numbers.COVID-19: 15 facts about the virus that has brought the country to a standstill

An office environment helps us to stay on task throughout the day — so how to you stay focused if you are asked to work from home? Helen O’Callaghan gets expert adviceHow to keep your focus when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »