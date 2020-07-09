News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchen

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence was served yesterday on Graham O'Mahony, of no fixed address.
Liam Heylin
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 06:29 PM

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a 37-year-old man accused of burglary at a house where it was alleged he went through the householders purse even though a five-year-old girl was present in the kitchen of the home.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court today that a book of evidence was served on Graham O’Mahony, of no fixed address.

On the sergeant’s application, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by judge and jury. The case will be listed at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court in October with a view to a trial date being set.

In the course of a previous unsuccessful bail application, it was alleged that the child’s mother came downstairs and walked into the kitchen where the intruder verbally abused her before leaving.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defending, stressed that these were allegations and that there was a presumption of innocence. He said: “Mr O’Mahony strenuously denies these allegations.” 

O’Mahony is charged with entering a house on March 25 at Edward Walsh Rd, Togher, Cork, as a trespasser and attempting to steal by searching the owner’s purse on the kitchen table.

Detective Garda Rory O’Connell outlined the allegations, saying that an intruder arrived in the house at 8.30pm that evening.

“It is alleged he entered through an unlocked front door and entered the kitchen and picked up a purse and went through the contents when a five-year-old girl was on her own in the kitchen.

“It is alleged the child’s mother came down the stairs and that he verbally abused the mother and then left the house.” 

During the bail application, Sgt Kelleher cross-examined the defendant about the allegation that a five-year-old girl was in the kitchen at the time of the burglary, O’Mahony replied: “That is nothing got to do with me whatsoever.”

