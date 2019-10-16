Alleged abuse of vulnerable adults a 'disturbing reality in Irish society'

The number of referrals of concern to the HSE's safeguarding watchdog over alleged abuse of vulnerable adults increased by 14% last year and remains a "disturbing reality in Irish society".

The HSE’s National Safeguarding Office (NSO) Annual Report for 2018 shows there were 11,780 safeguarding concerns received by the HSE last year, with other service users or peers of the person allegedly causing the concern in 53% of all cases, followed by an immediate family member in 14% of cases and staff or other both at 11%.

However, while a peer is the most likely source of the concern in those aged 18 to 64, for those aged above 65 an immediate family member is more likely to be the person causing the issue.

Physical abuse was alleged in 39% of cases and psychological abuse in 28%, while financial abuse was alleged in 12% of cases. However, financial abuse rose to 23% of alleged cases for those aged 80 and above.

Last year reasonable grounds for the concern were established in 62% of cases - compared with 54% the previous year - while no grounds for the allegation was found in 30% of cases in 2018.

According to the report: "The alleged person causing concern is most likely a service user for those 18-64 years and immediate family member for those over 65 years.

"The total number of institutional abuse concerns alleged has increased from 1% to 5% which is an overall increase in numbers from 183 cases in 2017 to 1,061 cases in 2018. Further research and analysis is required into the contextual factors underpinning this trend."

The national average rate of reporting for all adults is 3.3/1,000 population but four CHOs (Community Health Organisation areas) exceed this rate (CHO 3, 5,7,8) with the highest rate of reporting relative to population in CHO7 (Kildare/West Wicklow, Dublin West, Dublin South City, Dublin South West) at 4.83.

The report also shows a gradual increase since 2016 in the proportion of over 65 referrals that are referred from a service setting. The majority of concerns are reported by Designated Centres for Adults with Disabilities (57%) which are more likely associated with those aged 18-64 by a ratio of almost 9:1. Community concerns are more likely to relate to those over 65 years. Voluntary agencies are the main referral source representing 49% of total referrals, ahead of Public Health Nurses/Registered General Nurse (23%). Family is a source of referral in just 3% of cases and gardaí just 1%.

The report also highlighted some difficulties faced by the safeguarding Protection Teams (SPTs) in responding to cases, stating: "It is essential that HSE SPTs have the capacity to adequately respond. In 2018 the existing level of service has been seriously tested with instances of backlogs and waiting lists because of increasing levels of demand and staffing vacancies."

Responding to the report, Safeguarding Ireland called for the HSE Safeguarding Teams to have increased legal powers, including the authority to make applications to court for Protection Orders on behalf of vulnerable adults.

Safeguarding Ireland chairperson Patricia Rickard Clarke said currently Tusla is the only State agency which can directly make applications to the court for Protection Orders on behalf of vulnerable people who are at risk, and that this should be expanded.

Tim Hanly, HSE National Safeguarding Office, said: “In the past three years this service has provided an intervention and oversight role in over 30,000 safeguarding concerns. Interagency collaboration and associated public awareness are central in the protection of adults at risk of abuse in Irish society.”

* Anyone requiring additional information should see hse.ie/safeguarding, call the HSE Information Line on 1850 24 1850, Monday to Saturday, 8am–8pm, or contact a health professional such as GP, public health nurse or social worker.